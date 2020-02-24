Crews cap gas leak at North Miami Yogurtland that prompted evacuations

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a gas leak at a yogurt shop in North Miami that led nearby businesses at a shopping strip to be evacuated.

Officials said it all started at the Yogurtland located at the Shoppes at Arch Creek near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 130th Street, just after 12:15 p.m., Monday.

Neighboring businesses were forced to evacuate as a precaution but have since been allowed to reopen.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.