Crews cap gas leak and repair A1A northbound in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak that reduced northbound A1A to one lane in Sunny Isles Beach has been capped, and all the lanes have been reopened.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Teco gas crews were able to fix the leak along the 15700 block of northbound A1A before 2:45 p.m., Friday.

7 SkyForce HD flew over the scene where crews could be seen working around a big hole, as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Teco gas units cleared the scene.

According to Sunny Isles Beach Police, there are still residual delays, but they expect for them to clear up as the flow of traffic improves.

