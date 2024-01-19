MIAMI (WSVN) - Demolition is finally set for the old Interstate 395 bridge, and in just a few days, the years old planned project will finally begin.

7News cameras on Friday afternoon captured crews doing pre-demolition work along the closed section of I-395.

“Nearby residences and business can expect higher-than-normal noise levels,” said Oscar Gonzalez with the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. “The contractor will be taking mitigating steps to keep the dust from the demolition process down.”

The uptick in noise and dust are expected to start on Monday, as crews start to break down and take down the old bridge.

“The removal of the bridge, it spans from Northeast First Avenue, all the way to west of Northwest Third Avenue,” said Gonzalez. “It’s going to be done in sections.”

Come Monday, crews will start the demolition in a section of I-395 westbound near the Biscayne Boulevard exit.

The demolition is part of the ongoing construction project that will upgrade the 395, State Road 836 and sections of I-95.

“It’s going to change the Miami skyline. It’s going to bring major benefits to our residents, our visitors, the commuters, higher capacity, enhancing safety and access,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez showed 7News some of the equipment that crews will be operating next week.

“There’s much bigger excavators coming in, with special attachments that will be able to process the concrete and demolish it, so that it can be carted away and we can clear the area for the new construction,” he said. “We’re talking about dozens of pieces of equipment, from excavators, bulldozers.”

As the full project continues on, with an expected finish date in late 2027, officials shared a friendly reminder with the public.

“For safety reasons, it is important for drivers and pedestrians to obey all detour signs and not to try to go inside of the closed roadways,” said Gonzalez.

Traffic flow on I-395 will stay as it currently is. However, the roads underneath will be shut down at times, and that is going to change day by day.

Officials said crews should have the old 395 bridge down by the summer.

