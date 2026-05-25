OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Large plumes of smoke could be seen across the sky after a fire broke out at a junkyard in Opa-locka.

According to officials, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of multiple vehicles on fire at a junkyard in the area of Northwest 131st Street and Cairo Lane, just after 5 p.m., Monday.

A video posted on Instagram shows the intensity of the smoke as it billowed for miles across the sky.

Cameras from outside of the junkyard captured an explosion erupting inside, with a ball of fire shooting toward the sky as crews poured water onto the burning vehicles.

Fire officials said the fire’s intensity has demanded an overwhelming force in an effort to contain it.

“About three businesses have been impacted. It is a large fire. We are tapping into many hydrants, including utilizing the canals to draft water,” said MDFR Chief Ray Jadallah.

At one point, several residents even received public safety alerts, urging them to stay indoors to avoid smoke inhalation.

“Recommended to stay indoors if possible, especially for people with medical or respiratory conditions aggravated by smoke,” the recorded message sent to residents said.

Jadallah said several residents who lived near the junkyard were evacuated as a precaution.

“We do have some apartment buildings that butt [to the] junkyard. Out of an abundance of caution, we did begin to evacuate those residences. Those residences have since been placed in an area,” said Jadallah.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

Despite that, many residents remain concerned.

Yolanda Perez told 7News in Spanish that she heard something explode in the junkyard when the fire began.

As of 8:50 p.m., MDFR has upgraded the call to a six-alarm fire.

Late Monday evening, the fire could still be seen lighting up the night sky with an orange glow.

Authorities have begun diverting traffic near Northwest 135th Street toward Sesame Street.

Drivers are advised to avoid the surrounding streets near the fire.

It remains unclear what exactly sparked the fire.

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