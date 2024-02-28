SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are attempting to contain a challenging grass fire that sparked in West Miami-Dade and sent thick plumes of smoke into the South Florida sky.

Officials received a call about a blaze near Southwest 172nd Avenue, between Southwest 34th and Eighth streets, just before noon on Wednesday.

Grass fire has developed in Miami-Dade near SW 172nd Ave and 8th St.



Conditions have been dry with low humidity the past few days.



Thankfully, an onshore wind should keep most of the smoke and fire across rural areas. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/nlcL9suzvb — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) February 28, 2024

Multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched, including a hazmat team. The affected area is almost impossible for fire crews to reach by ground because of the thick woods around the area and the thickness of the brush fire.

Despite this, they were able to reach about 1,000 feet away from the fire to try to put out the flames.

Florida Forest Service units are trying to fight the blaze through the air. They are calling it the Truck Stop Fire because one of the four corners of the fire has a truck stop called “Truck Wash,” near Southwest 177th Avenue and Eighth Street, and it is the only identifiable area that shows where the fire is.

The brush fire is being fueled by the low humidity and dry conditions over the past few days.

The flames have scorched between 25 and 30 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce captured the smoke as the shrubbery on the land burned in the inferno.

Winds are currently coming from the southwest, so the smoke from the fire is blowing to the northwest into the Everglades.

No neighborhoods or structures have been affected.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

