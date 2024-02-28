SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are attempting to contain a challenging grass fire that sparked in West Miami-Dade and sent thick plumes of smoke into the South Florida sky.

Officials received a call about a blaze near Southwest 172nd Avenue, between Southwest 34th and Eighth streets, just before noon on Wednesday.

Grass fire has developed in Miami-Dade near SW 172nd Ave and 8th St.



Conditions have been dry with low humidity the past few days.



Thankfully, an onshore wind should keep most of the smoke and fire across rural areas. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/nlcL9suzvb — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) February 28, 2024

Multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched, including a hazmat team. The affected area is almost impossible for fire crews to reach by ground because of the thick woods around the area and the thickness of the brush fire.

Firefighters say they feel helpless because of the conditions as they battle the fire.

Despite this, they were able to reach about 1,000 feet away from the fire to try to put out the flames.

Florida Forest Service units are trying to fight the blaze through the air. They are calling it the Truck Stop Fire because one of the four corners of the fire has a truck stop called “Truck Wash,” near Southwest 177th Avenue and Eighth Street, and it is the only identifiable area that shows where the fire is.

Forest Service have called air rescue helicopters to survey the area several times throughout the day but no order has been issued to begin dropping buckets of water on the fire as they let the fire burn.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is providing the water that the Forest Service then takes into the burning woods.

The brush fire is being fueled by the low humidity and dry conditions over the past few days.

The flames have scorched at least 125 acres as of Wednesday night.

7Skyforce captured the smoke as the shrubbery on the land burned in the inferno. Cameras also capturing what appears to be a car completely burned as a result of the fire.

Winds are currently coming from the southwest, so the smoke from the fire is blowing to the northwest into the Everglades.

One person, riding his motorcycle in the area, told 7News that he rides in the area and has seen fires like this before.

“I live right around here. This usually happens from time to time. Fire Rescue can never get to the fire in time, said Derek Carratela. “But, it’s usually over there, it’s usually nothing too crazy, but fires have spread. I just saw a helicopter about two hours ago.”

In a statement released Wednesday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said “MDFR & @FLForestService have been working to contain a grass fire near the 15600 Blk of SW 31 Ln. Due to smoky conditions, those in the area with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, keep windows/doors closed & run your a/c by recirculating the air inside your home.

While no water was dropped from the air on Wednesday, fire crews tell 7News that their ground operation is working.

As of 10 p.m., the fire is 50% contained.

No neighborhoods or structures have been affected.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

