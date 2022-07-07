NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire that ignited at a flea market in Northwest Miami-Dade.

An aerial view of the structure in the area of Northwest 37th Street and 30th Avenue, near the east end of Miami International Airport and right off the 112 Expressway, showed a dark cloud of smoke billowing into the sky, at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

Responding Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were seen surveying the scene of the second-alarm fire and dousing the burning building with water.

The fire broke out at a venue where tires are sold and spread to a warehouse next door.

7SkyForce captured flames and smoke near air conditioning units on the roof of the warehouse.

No injuries have been reported.

It remains unclear whether or not the fire is affecting air traffic at MIA.

Officials have not provided a cause for the fire, as they continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.