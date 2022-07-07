NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire that ignited at a flea market in Northwest Miami-Dade and left at least one person seriously injured.

An aerial view captured a dark cloud of smoke billowing into the sky above the Tropicana Flea Market, located in the area of Northwest 37th Street and 30th Avenue, near the east end of Miami International Airport and right off the 112 Expressway, at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

Responding Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were seen surveying the scene of the third-alarm fire and dousing the burning building with water.

Officials said one person suffered traumatic injures and has been transported to Ryder Trauma Center. The patient’s condition is unknown.

The fire broke out at a venue where tires are sold and spread to an adjoining warehouse.

7SkyForce captured flames and smoke near air conditioning units on the roof of the warehouse.

Crews are also reportedly working to remove small animals from inside the warehouse.

Vendors and shoppers were seen standing on Northwest 36th Street, near where MDFR’s command post is located.

A family that owns a boutique at the market said they were not inside when the fire started.

“It’s really near where my mom would keep her post, which is just a simple clothes shop, and we’re right next to, more or less, a restaurant or a cafe of some sorts within the flea market,” said a family member.

The family member said he’s worried that the source of their livelihood may be gone.

“Looking as where the [smoke] is, I hope not, but most likely it is,” he said, “which is very unfortunate, because she enjoyed running it, so it’s very unfortunate, you know?”

Just after 6:30 p.m., the smoke was lighter in color and much of it had dissipated, as crews continue to make progress.

Other vendors were seen standing at the gates of the flea market, which is as close as they’re allowed to get as firefighters continue efforts to contain the flames.

A vendor said they drove over to the flea market after learning about the fire, only to be shut out of the building. They remain hopeful that their business has been spared.

It remains unclear whether or not the fire has affected air traffic at MIA.

Officials have not provided a cause for the fire, as they continue their investigation.

