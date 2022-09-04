WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in West Broward are working to put out a fire that has burned thousands of acres in the Everglades.

According to the Florida Forest Service, a lightning strike due to an isolated storm in the area ignited the blaze at Mile Marker 38 near Alligator Alley, at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Sunday afternoon, video from a traffic camera captured a dark column of smoke billowing into the air.

Officials said the fire has scorched about 4,460 acres.

Investigators said it does not pose a threat to any structures or Alligator Alley at this time.

“Caution Smoke” signs have been posted along the highway to alert drivers.

Crews on the front line expect the fire to burn through the night.

