NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling a massive warehouse fire near the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered near the scene of the blaze near the 20600 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, north of Miami Gardens and near the Broward County line, just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews dispatched additional units, including from Miramar Fire Rescue, and it quickly escalated into a four-alarm fire. At arounf 12:30 p.m., it was upgraded to a five-alarm fire.

The structure was engulfed by flames, as a large plume of dark smoke billowed into the sky.

7Skyforce’s Ralph Rayburn said several parked vehicles caught fire next to the warehouse.

Firefighters determined there was an eight-inch water main system around this industrial area, and they were able to tap into a number of hydrants to help battle the flames.

Crews later discovered there were hazardous chemicals inside the area.

A hazmat crew set up a command post along Northwest 47th Avenue, as crews continue to conduct a defensive attack. They have not provided further details as to what may have sparked the flames.

Authorities have set up a perimeter, shuttng down Northwest 47th Avenue between 199th and 215th streets in order to allow firefighters to access fire hydrants. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials later told 7News that they believe everyone who was inside the warehouse was able to exit safely, but they won’t know for sure until they get the fire under control.

