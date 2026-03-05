NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling a massive warehouse fire near the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered near the scene of the four-alarm blaze near the 20600 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, north of Miami Gardens and near the Broward County line, just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The structure was engulfed by flames, as a large plume of dark smoke billowed into the sky.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said crews are conducting a defensive attack to extinguish the fire. They have not provided further details as to what may have sparked the flames.

