DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have spent hours battling fierce flames after a massive fire broke out at a renewable energy plant in Doral.

More than 50 Miami-Dade Dire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-alarm blaze at the Covanta Energy Plant facility located at 6990 NW 97th Ave., at around 2:20 p.m., Sunday.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Police units were also dispatched.

Crews arrived to encounter heavy black smoke and fire coming from the structure.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava advised nearby residents to refrain from going outside due to the smoky conditions.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking that all residents who live in the area remain indoors and keep their windows closed,” she said.

As of Sunday evening, more than 50 MDFR units remain at the scene as they continue their efforts to put out the flames and place the fire under control.

“I am deeply grateful to our brave first responders who, once again, are placing their lives on the line for the safety of our community,” Levine Cava said her statement.

The Covanta Energy Plant is an award-winning waste-to-energy facility.

