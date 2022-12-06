NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to put out a fire that seemed to spread to other buildings on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police units were dispatched to reports of a house fire in the area of Northwest 206th Street and 47th Avenue, just after 5 p.m.

7Skyforce hovered over the area where there appeared to be multiple buildings up in flames.

The structure may have once been a school or some kind of educational facility.

Crews are currently working to put out the code one fire.

The fire is not a threat to other structures in the surrounding areas.

No one has been reported injured.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.