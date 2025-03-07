NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are on the scene battling a massive fire that engulfed at least three yachts in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the boats in the 3200 block of Northwest N. River Drive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, setting up hoses and shutting down the entire street as they battled the fire for hours.

Two 60-foot yachts and one 90-foot yacht were reported to have caught on fire.

Although initially other boats may have been at risk, it is unclear how the fire spread.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office also responded.

According to authorities, no injuries have been recorded.

Drivers in the area should be prepared to be rerouted.

How the fire started, as well as the risk of nearby boats, is currently unclear.

