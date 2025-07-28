WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling fierce flames after a massive fire broke out at the Miccosukee Reservation in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-alarm blaze, Sunday night.

7News cameras captured several single-family homes fully engulfed in flames.

As of 11:30 p.m., there are no reports of injuries.

