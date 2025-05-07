MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were seen battling a fierce blaze that engulfed a home in Miami Gardens.

Firefighters and first responders responded to a house fire that broke out overnight on Northwest 185th Terrace.

Officials have blocked off the area as they continue to combat the blaze.

Witnesses and neighbors told 7News they heard a loud explosion around the time smoke rose into the air and blanketed the area. They say they believe two neighbors lived inside the home at the time.

“I just heard a booming sound,” Vanessa Wilcox, a neighbor, told 7News. “Like it was a bomb that went off. Real loud, and then it was a small sound, and I’m like saying, ‘What’s that? What’s that’? And my daughter-in-law is saying, ‘Is something happening in the back?’ So I ran and looked out the side of the glass door and saw the fire. Oh my God.”

Neighbors said they believe two people lived inside the home at the time of the fire. It’s currently unclear if they sustained any injuries.

The cause of the fire, as well as the extent of the damages, is currently unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.