MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a home in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of the house blaze along the 2400 block of Northwest 180th Terrace, at around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday.

7News cameras captured fire crews and police cruisers at the property.

Paramedics treated two people who were inside the home at the time the flames ignited. They were not transported to the hospital.

Officials said the initial call was about a fire in the master bedroom, but as of 11 p.m., it’s a first alarm fire.

Crews appeared to leave the home, only to return a short time later. Cameras captured several firefighters on the roof of the house just after 11 p.m.

Officials have not provided further details about the fire, as they continue to investigate.

