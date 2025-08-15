WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire that erupted in the Florida Everglades in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the blaze in the area of Southwest 10th Street and 157th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce captured smoke billowing from the ground. The flames are burning from east to west.

The Florida Forest Service has been notified and is monitoring the fire.

As of Saturday evening, officials said, the fire has burned more than 150 acres and is 80% contained.

Firefighters said the area remains under a severe drought which allows the condition for the fire to form and spread.

Officials said no structures are threatened from the flames and smoke shouldn’t be a concern for populated areas.

No injuries have been reported.

As of Saturday evening, no roads are being affected by the fire.

This is the second fire that has sparked in recent days.

