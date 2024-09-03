SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of a fire at a condominium in the 1300 block of Southwest 122nd Avenue caused a massive response from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and paramedics.

At the scene many residents evacuated their homes and were gathered in the parking lot.

No smoke or flames were seen coming from the building, but there were earlier reports of smoke coming from the third floor, where some residents were seen standing on the balcony. They appeared to be unaffected by the smoke.

One woman was taken into an ambulance. It is unclear if she was suffering from smoke inhalation.

