SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of a fire at a condominium caused a massive response from over 20 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and paramedics.

It happened just before 6:45 a.m., Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Southwest 122nd Avenue.

When fire rescue arrived, many residents were evacuating their homes and gathering in the parking lot.

A kitchen fire in one of the apartment units was identified as the source and crews began to battle the blaze.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a second alarm was struck for additional support as crews searched the floors above and below the fiery unit in case the flames had spread to the other floors.

7News cameras didn’t capture any smoke or flames coming from the building, but there were earlier reports of smoke coming from the third floor, where some residents were seen standing on the balcony. They appeared to be unaffected by the smoke.

The fire has been extinguished and crews are ventilating smoke from the floors.

No injuries were reported.

