HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are battling a massive fire that broke out at an auto parts store in Hialeah.

Hialeah and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene at Rastro Coco Auto Parts, located at 5171 E. 10th Court, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where several cars were caught in the blaze as black smoke emitted from the lot.

Fire crews also reached out to Florida Power and Light to have power in the area turned off due to power lines being too close to the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

