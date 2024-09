MIAMI (WSVN) - A large fire broke out at PortMiami, with a container fully engulfed in flames.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 5:45 p.m., Friday.

It remains unclear at this time whether there are any injuries.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.