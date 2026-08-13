WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brushfire battle is underway in West Miami-Dade.

The flames erupted near Southwest 172nd Avenue and Eighth Street, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the heavy smoke rising from the blaze.

Florida Forest Service is actively monitoring the scene and there’s no threat to any homes or businesses.

The amount of acres that have been burned is uknown at this time.

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