NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the second floor at the Lakeside Condominiums, located at 10th Avenue and Carmel Lake Road, Wednesday morning.

The intense heat burned a hole in the roof as smoke continued to billow out.

One person was checked out by paramedics.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.