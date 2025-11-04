NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a fire that broke out overnight inside an apartment in Northeast Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured residents standing in front of a seven-story building at the Canongate condominium complex at 800 NE 195th St., just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The flames reportedly ignited inside of a fourth-story unit at around 3:30 a.m., forcing all of the residents out of their homes.

Multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units rushed to the scene, as residents had only seconds to get out to safety.

Resident Simone Griffin told 7News she smelled smoke once she heard the alarms, and everyone rushed out of the seven-story building.

“I just grabbed my robe, grabbed my phone, grabbed his pills, and we just went down,” she said, “but when we got out in the bigger hallway, that’s when we saw the smoke, ’cause we’re at 510, so it’s the floor above it, so the smoke’s coming up, so that’s all we could see, and we just take the staircase.”

Cellphone video captured flames near the unit’s balcony. 7News cameras later showed the balcony covered in soot.

MDFR officials said this was a two-alarm blaze that remains under investigation. It’s unknown how many units sustained damage.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Residents are slowly being allowed to return to their units, as the investigation into what caused the fire continues.

