MIAMI (WSVN) - A crew member of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has died after going overboard, officials said.

A man overboard call went off aboard the Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas ship at around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, a few hundred miles off the coast of the Bahamas.

Cellphone footage captured the terrifying moments when crews deployed rescue efforts. The crew member was located and pulled onto a dinghy; however, they would unfortunately not survive.

Royal Caribbean issued a statement to 7News, saying in part:

“Our crew immediately initiated a search and rescue operation, but unfortunately the crew member passed away. We extend our condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones. To respect their privacy, we have no additional details to share.”

The ship was sailing to Coco Cay at the time of the incident. It is reported that the trip will continue uninterrupted as planned and is expected to return to Port Miami on Saturday.

This comes nearly a month after a man jumped into the water from the Disney Dream cruise ship to save his daughter, who had fallen overboard.

