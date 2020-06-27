Credit card swiped from car outside El Portal home

Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a thief who, they said, broke into a car parked outside a home in El Portal and took off with the victim’s credit card.

According to El Portal Police, the burglary took place near the intersection of North Miami Avenue and Northeast 89th Street, early Friday morning.

Investigators said the perpetrator made two purchases with the stolen card shortly after, one at the 7-Eleven on North Miami Avenue and Northeast 79th Street and another at the BP gas station on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 78th Street.

The subject was captured on surveillance video.

If you have any information about his identity, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

