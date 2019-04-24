Cream Nation offering free ice cream to celebrate Doral store grand opening

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Cream Nation is celebrating its Doral grand opening with free ice cream.

The ice cream chain will be hosting the event at 9715 N.W. 41st St. on Saturday from 12 p.m. through 7 p.m.

🍨Join us this Saturday, April 27th from 12-7PM for FREE ICE CREAM SANDWICHES to celebrate our newest CREAM Doral Grand Opening. 🍪 Address: 9715 NW 41st St. pic.twitter.com/wbvrvUNdd2 — CREAM (@CREAMNATION) April 23, 2019

Customers who arrive in that time frame will be given a free ice cream sandwich.

The ribbon cutting event will feature Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, Doral City Council, Bravo TV’s Richie Skye, renowned artist Carlos A. Navarro and Revolution 93.5 radio personality Natalia Radziuk.

Better head there quick! You could miss your freebie before 7 p.m. if supplies run out.

