SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade has shut down a southbound portion of the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the wreck along the southbound lanes near Southwest 112th Avenue, just before 10 p.m., Sunday.

Authorities are calling the crash a “multi-casualty incident” but have not specified how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

As of 11 p.m., all southbound lanes remained closed near Southwest 112th Avenue.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, as they continue to investigate.

