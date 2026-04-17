DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash has shut down southbound lanes along the Palmetto Expressway in Doral, leaving at least one person dead and causing traffic delays during rush hour.

7 Drone Force captured first responders and both vehicles involved — a pickup truck and SUV with extensive damage — near the Northwest 36th Street exit, at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

It appears the pickup truck hot a barrier wall so hard that it broke through, entered the highway and slammed into the SUV.

At around 7 a.m., a rotator tow truck at the scene was seen trying to lift the pickup truck off the SUV.

One deceased victim was seen covered with a yellow tarp just south of the pickup truck, but officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue haven’t specified how many victims were involved.

All southbound lanes remain closed to traffic between 36th and 58th streets, with traffic being diverted at 58th Street. The closure has backed up traffic, stretching all the way to Interstate 75, so officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.