NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down three northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade following a crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash near the Northwest 103rd Street exit, Just after 9:30 p.m.. Friday.

A traffic camera captured backed up traffic near the location of the crash, just after 10 p.m.

As of 10:15 p.m., there have been no transports, officials said.

Investigators have not specified how many vehicles were involved or whether there have been any injuries.

Troopers advised drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

