SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized following a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said the boom of a truck hit several power lines, causing them to fall down along Southwest 59th Avenue and 29th Street Friday afternoon.

Crews from Florida Power and Light had to shut off power in the area temporarily so the flatbed could be removed.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

