MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash on State Road 836 (Dolphin Expressway) caused closures on the westbound lanes just after Interstate 95 on Monday morning.

As a result, two left lanes have been blocked on the expressway near Northwest 12th Avenue, causing vehicles to drive around the crash site.

Around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews stopped traffic temporarily as they worked to clear the scene, but traffic has since resumed.

Drivers were advised to avoid the Dolphin Expressway as the cleanup crews continued to remove debris and cars from the road.

Morning commuters may take alternate routes on the 112 Airport Expressway or Northwest 36th Street.

