MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the northbound lanes of State Road 826 has caused major delays on the expressway.

On Wednesday morning, emergency crews arrived at the scene, near the exit onto Interstate 75, where it appeared that three cars had collided with one another.

Live video footage showed the aftermath of the crash, where a truck with a service body was on top of the express lane poles and slammed into a semi-dumpster truck. Another car behind the dumpster vehicle appeared to have spun out as the car’s final position faced oncoming traffic.

Delays are expected as cleanup crews and emergency units clear the scene.

Two left lanes and the express lane have been blocked as a result of the incident.

Traffic appears to be getting by slowly, with two right lanes remaining open, but delays stretch toward Okeechobee Road.

Drivers are advised to make extra time for their morning commute.

