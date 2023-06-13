MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A major traffic jam on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 was caused by a significant crash that led to lane closures.

On Tuesday morning, traffic near Northwest 138th Street appeared to be getting along on the left shoulder of the highway after police closed off the road due to the crash.

Live video footage of the scene showed one of the vehicles involved in the collision flipped over on its roof. Another SUV appeared to sustain severe damage to its front.

Around 7 a.m., 7SkyForce captured a Miami-Dade Air Rescue helicopter landing near the highway in order to transport someone involved in the incident. It is unclear what their condition is.

Delays were reported to be as far back as Miami Gardens Drive on the interstate.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as traffic is predicted to only get worse.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.