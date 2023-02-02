WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on State Road 826 in West Miami-Dade has caused emergency vehicles to shut down lanes.

Around 5 a.m., three right lanes on the southbound Palmetto Expressway at Southwest 17th Avenue have been shut down as crews work to clear the scene, Thursday.

According to police, the female driver of a green Honda lost control and initially collided with the left side of a concrete wall. The driver then swerved across all the lanes and managed to collide with the right wall on the highway.

A male driver of a white Volkswagen slowed down to assist the woman that crashed into the walls when a man driving a GMC SUV crashed into the white car.

The driver of the SUV died on the scene while the other two drivers were transported to the hospital; the woman is in critical condition while the man’s condition is unknown.

A total of four lanes were closed on the highway but have since reopened.

