HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash on the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826) near 74th Street caused significant traffic disruptions Wednesday morning, with a helicopter airlifting a person involved in the accident.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of SR-826, blocking three right lanes and leaving only one left lane and the express lanes open for traffic.

The incident has resulted in heavy delays, with traffic backed up for over an hour.

Emergency services responded to the scene, with Road Rangers assisting in managing the flow of vehicles and advising drivers to move over or slow down as they approach the area.

The crash continues to impact commuters heading southbound on the Palmetto Expressway.

