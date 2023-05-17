NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 led to serious traffic delays on the highway’s express lanes.

On Wednesday morning, fire rescue crews were on the scene, near 103rd Street, where a collision blocked the left lane.

The slowdown can be seen all the way back towards the Golden Glades.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the express lanes on South I-95, as traffic is barely getting by with the right lane partially blocked as well.

A good alternative for morning commuters could be US-441.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.