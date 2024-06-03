WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on a ramp on the Palmetto Expressway has caused major traffic delays.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units were dispatched to a traffic crash on the northbound ramp from SR 826/Palmetto Expressway to eastbound SR 836/Dolphin Expressway in west Miami-Dade just after 5 p.m., Monday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene on Monday afternoon showing a car transport trailer with two cars on its flatbed flipped on its side.

Traffic is slowing down in the area as crews arrive on the scene.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, no injuries or transports are reported.

The ramp to the Dolphin Expressway is blocked. Drivers are getting by on the exit to Northwest 72nd Ave and Milam Dairy Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

