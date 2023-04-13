MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 are currently shut down due to a crash near the Turnpike which is causing major traffic delays. Emergency vehicles closed all lanes as they cleaned up the crash site.

On Thursday morning, video footage showed traffic at a complete stop near Miami Gardens Drive.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until further notice. Commuters may exit on Miami Gardens Driver and head eastbound to Northwest 67th Avenue then drive toward Miramar Parkway to continue westbound onto I-75 as an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.