MIAMI (WSVN) - A northbound accident on Interstate 95 is causing heavy congestion and traffic delays in the north and southbound lanes.

The crash happened in the express lanes on the northbound side near Northwest 95th Street and it appears to involve a tractor trailer that spun out of control and hit a barrier.

Two ambulances were seen at the crash site, but it’s unclear if anyone was injured or taken to the hospital.

At this time cars are being forced out of the express lanes onto the main lines.

This has heavy northbound delays stretching all the way back towards Northwest 54th Street.

The southbound side of the left express lanes is also blocked.

A vehicle that was effected by flying debris from the crash was also blocking a center lane of the main line, but that’s since been move to the left shoulder.

Drivers are advised to avoid Interstate 95 and seek an alternate route.

