NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision on Interstate 95 has led to serious delays in Miami-Dade.

On Wednesday morning, emergency crews arrived at the scene of a crash on the northbound lanes of I-95 near Ives Dairy Road.

It remains unclear how the incident unfolded but delays stretched back toward Miami Gardens.

Live video footage showed onlooker delays on the express lanes of the highway.

As a result of the situation on the road, three left lanes have been blocked. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route or make extra time for their morning commute.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.