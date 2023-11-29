NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash along Interstate 95 in North Miami-Dade left two people injured and is causing extensive traffic delays in the middle of rush hour.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes, just north of Ives Dairy Road, just before 6 p.m., Wednesday.

7Skyfirce hovered above the scene as paramedics rendered aid to the occupants of the vehicle involved.

The call initially came in as a single-vehicle accident with the ejection of two people, but that was not the case.

The victims were able to crawl out of the vehicle after impact.

Officials said a male victim is being transported to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

Troopers have shut down several northbound lanes as crews rendered aid to the victims and continue to investigate.

Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

