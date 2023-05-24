NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes on Interstate 95 at Northwest 103rd Street have been shut down following a serious crash.

The accident occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic delays and congestion are expected.

Details regarding the crash remain unknown at this time.

As a result, drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.