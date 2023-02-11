MIAMI (WSVN) - A two-car collision led to some power problems in a Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 12th Avenue and Eighth Street, near Little Havana, Saturday morning.

Live power lines ended up on the road as a result of the crash.

Fortunately, police said, no one was hurt.

Florida Power and Light workers responded to the scene to make repairs.

Officers temporarily shut down Southwest 12th Avenue between Eighth and Ninth Streets while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.