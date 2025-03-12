MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash involving two box trucks on Florida’s Turnpike South left three lanes blocked Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said a disabled box truck was blocking the right lane near NW 199th Street when another box truck crashed into it, causing the disabled truck to overturn.

One of the trucks was carrying furniture, which spilled onto the roadway.

FHP reported minor injuries, and crews are working to clear the scene.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

