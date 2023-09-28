MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the MacArthur Causeway caused a lane closures and significant traffic on the Miami bridge.

On Thursday morning, live video footage showed a tractor trailer blocking the entrance ramp from Alton Road due to a crash that occurred. A car that appears to be involved in the collision was also seen behind the semi-truck.

As a result, two right westbound lanes have been blocked, with one left lane open, off as crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers may use Interstate 195 or the 79th Street bridge instead to avoid the traffic.

