NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade for hours following an officer-involved crash.

The crash involved a Miami-Dade Police squad car and an SUV, and it took place near the Golden Glades Interchange, Saturday afternoon.

Traffic cameras cameras captured Florida Highway Patrol troopers diverting northbound traffic near the Northwest 151st Street while police investigated and removed the vehicles involved.

Detectives have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

