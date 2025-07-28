SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - crash in Sunny Isles Beach sent a Tesla into a canal.

Sunny Isles Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Bayview Drive, near Collins Avenue, Sunday evening.

According to MDFR, the electric vehicle went into the water as a result of a crash.

Cellphone video shows the Tesla almost fully submerged before sinking out of sight.

Police said everyone in the car made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

