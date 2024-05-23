NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Northwest Miami-Dade on Thursday morning left the New Solid Rock M.B. Church damaged.

The incident occurred at the corner of Northwest 26th Avenue and 91st Street. Miami-Dade Police officers were on the scene investigating how the crash unfolded.

Video from the site showed two cars crashed into a wall of the church. One car, a red Dodge Challenger, crashed head-first into the church, while the a silver vehicle damaged from behind was next to it. The aftermath of the collision revealed the chaos that ensued as tire marks were evident on the grass of the property and hole remains on the church where the car crashed.

While there was construction work ongoing at Northwest 22nd Avenue, it remains unclear if this contributed to the accident.

According to police radio, four people were taken to Ryder Trauma Center where their condition is unknown. It should be noted that this information has yet to be confirmed by officials.

Authorities have been contacted or more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

